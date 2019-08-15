GE CEO calls Markopolos report 'market manipulation' and 'false'

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday that a report alleging GE was hiding financial problems was “market manipulation – pure and simple.”

In a statement responding to a report alleging fraud at GE, Culp said the report “contains false statements” and that author Harry Markopolos stood to gain from short-selling related to the report. GE’s shares fell as much as 15% Thursday after the report came out. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)