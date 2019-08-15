GE shares fall on report that cash situation worse than thought

Aug 15 (Reuters) - General Electric shares fell 5% on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Harry Markopolos, a whistleblower in the Bernard Madoff Ponzi case, had alleged that company financial filings masked the depths of its problems.

The Journal quoted Markopolos as saying in a research report that GE is short on working capital — a key measure of liquidity — and that its cash situation is far worse than disclosed in its regulatory filings.

Reuters has not seen Markopolos’ report.

In response to the WSJ article, GE said it “stands behind its financials” and operates to the “highest-level of integrity” in its financial reporting.

"We remain focused on running our business every day and ... will not be distracted by this type of meritless, misguided and self-serving speculation," the company said in a statement.