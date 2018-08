(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Starwood is buying a part of GE Capital’s energy finance services, not the entire unit)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc said on Wednesday it will buy a part of GE Capital’s energy finance business for $2.56 billion.

The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, will add to Starwood’s core earnings, the company said. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)