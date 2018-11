NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The cost to insure debt in General Electric has hit its highest level since 2012 as bond prices have fallen, with some now trading far below par, according to data from IHS Markit and Refinitiv.

The five-year credit default swap rose to a bid price of 176.5 basis points and the upfront price to 3.4 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Kate Duguid)