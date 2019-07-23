Corrections News
July 23, 2019 / 9:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Starwood, Apollo bid for $4 bln GE air-finance unit - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Starwood Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, not declined to comment, in third paragraph)

July 23 (Reuters) - Starwood Capital Group and Apollo Global Management have submitted offers to buy an aircraft-financing business owned by General Electric Co that could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

GE is working with advisers as it explores a possible sale of PK AirFinance, a unit of the company's broader aircraft-leasing business known as GECAS, and has received interest from potential suitors, some of which have advanced into the next round of bidding, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2M9iZI6)

Starwood Capital, GE and Apollo Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below