Healthcare

FACTBOX-GE in talks to shed aircraft leasing business as CEO Culp pilots turnaround

By Reuters Staff

    March 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is in
discussions to combine its aircraft-leasing business with
Ireland's AerCap Holdings NV, the latest move by the
conglomerate's Chief Executive Larry Culp to unload businesses
and reduce debt.
    Here are some of the assets and liabilities GE has shed
under Culp as he looks to shore up the company's profitability:
    
 GE ASSETS AND LIABILITIES        ACQUIRER    DEAL     DATE
 UNLOADED                         NAME/DIVES  VALUE    
                                  TITURE               
 In Jan. 2021, GE proposed to     NA          NA       Changes
 freeze the accrual of pension                         effectiv
 benefits for about 2,800                              e Jan.
 employees in UK. GE's pension                         1, 2022
 benefit obligation in UK was                          
 about $14 bln  at  2020 end.                          
                                                       
 In Oct. 2019, GE announced       NA          NA       Pension
 freezing of pensions for about                        freeze
 20,000 salaried U.S. employees                        took
 along with other related moves                        effect
 to cut its retirement fund                            Jan. 1,
 deficit by up to $8 bln.                              2021
                                                       
 Exited its lighting business.    Savant      Financi  Closed
                                  Systems     al       in July
                                              details  2020
                                              not      
                                              disclos  
                                              ed       
                                                       
 Sold its biopharma business.     Danaher     $21.4    Closed
                                              bln      in March
                                                       2020
                                                       
 In 2019, GE cut ownership in     Baker       NA       Sept.
 Baker Hughes to less than 50%    Hughes               2019
 after merging its oil and gas                         
 business with the U.S. oilfield                       
 services provider in 2017. In                         
 July 2020, GE said aims to                            
 fully divest the stake over                           
 about 3 years.                                        
                                                       
 GE Aviation unit sells MRA       Singapore   $630     Closed
 Systems LLC.                     Technologi  mln      in April
                                  es                   2019
                                  Engineerin           
                                  g                    
                                                       
 The spin-off and subsequent      Wabtec      $11.1    Closed
 merger of GE transportation      Corp        bln      in Feb.
 business.                                             2019
                                                       
 Healthcare equipment leases and  TIAA Bank   $1.5     Closed
 loans from GE Capital's                      bln      in Nov.
 Healthcare Equipment Finance                          2018
 unit. GE's distributed power business  Advent      $3.25    Closed
                                  Internatio  bln      in Nov.
                                  nal                  2018
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
