FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 26, 2018 / 9:49 AM / in 43 minutes

GE to divest healthcare unit - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co plans to spin off its healthcare business and unload ownership in its oil services company Baker Hughes, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2K8VizW on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news comes a day after GE agreed to sell its distributed power unit for $3.25 billion to U.S. buyout group Advent.

GE could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.