GE to divest healthcare unit - WSJ

June 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co plans to spin off its healthcare business and unload ownership in its oil services company Baker Hughes, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2K8VizW on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news comes a day after GE agreed to sell its distributed power unit for $3.25 billion to U.S. buyout group Advent.

GE could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)