March 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co has begun flight trials of the world’s largest jet engine after delays caused by technical problems, according to a bulletin to airlines seen by Reuters.

An aircraft fitted with GE Aviation’s GE9X engine being developed for the Boeing 777X flew on Tuesday, marking the start of a flight test campaign, the notice said.

GE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)