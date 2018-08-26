GE Power India to shut West India factor from Monday

NEW DELHI, Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* GE Power India, a unit of General Electric, will shut its Maneja manufacturing plant in western Gujarat state from Monday - company statement

* Around 95 percent of workers at the Maneja factory have opted for a voluntary retirement scheme - statement

* The company will continue as a key contributor to the domestic hydro market - statement

* The company will leverage its robust supply chain capabilities from within GE Group and in collaboration with suppliers to serve its customers - statement (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)