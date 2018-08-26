FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

GE Power India to shut West India factor from Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* GE Power India, a unit of General Electric, will shut its Maneja manufacturing plant in western Gujarat state from Monday - company statement

* Around 95 percent of workers at the Maneja factory have opted for a voluntary retirement scheme - statement

* The company will continue as a key contributor to the domestic hydro market - statement

* The company will leverage its robust supply chain capabilities from within GE Group and in collaboration with suppliers to serve its customers - statement (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)

