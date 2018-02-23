General Electric's workforce grew 6 percent last year - SEC filing

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - General Electric Co added 18,000 thousand employees to its worldwide workforce last year, a 6.1 percent increase that comes as the company is trying to cut costs to shore up its profits, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The Boston-based conglomerate said it had 313,000 employees at year-end, including 106,000 in the United States, and that it can repatriate approximately $10 billion of non-U.S. cash without incremental federal income tax because of recent U.S. tax law changes. GE posted nearly a $10 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Shravanth V and Karina Dsouza; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)