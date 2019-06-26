Chinese Labor Unrest
General Electric's machinists oppose tentative labor deal

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The machinists union said on Wednesday it opposes a tentative labor contract reached this week with General Electric Co, potentially impeding the Boston-based conglomerate’s efforts to avoid labor unrest during a difficult period.

“Our recommendation is to reject,” Brian Bryant, general vice president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) told Reuters. “It’s what we consider a concessionary contract.” (Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

