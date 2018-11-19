GE brings back former executive to troubled power business

Nov 19 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is bringing back former vice chairman John Rice to the conglomerate as chairman of its revamped gas power business, the company said on Monday.

GE also named Scott Strazik chief executive officer of the business and Russell Stokes the CEO of the power portfolio unit.

Strazik is currently the president of GE’s power services business and Stokes the CEO the power business.

Last month, GE vowed to restructure its troubled power unit. Rice retired last December. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)