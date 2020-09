Sept 16 (Reuters) - General Electric Co expects to report positive free cash flow in the second half of 2020, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said at a Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Wednesday.

Shares of the company rose 7.4% to $6.55 after the news. (Reporting by Rachit Vats and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)