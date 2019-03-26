General Electric in $49 mln settlement over Petters fraud

March 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co has reached a $49 million settlement to end a long-running lawsuit over its relationship with Thomas Petters, the Minnesota businessman serving a 50-year prison term for running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

The settlement between GE and a trustee for two bankrupt Florida investment funds known as Palm Beach Finance was disclosed in a Tuesday filing with the federal bankruptcy court in West Palm Beach, Florida.

GE denied liability in agreeing to settle. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Phil Berlowitz)