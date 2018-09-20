General Electric confirms blade problem at new Texas power plant

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday that it had discovered a problem with a turbine blade at an electrical power plant in Texas owned by Exelon Corp .

General Electric said in an email to Reuters that the problem was discovered a few weeks ago in a GE HA-class turbine at Exelon’s Colorado Bend plant and that it expects “the same issue to impact other HA units.” GE has shipped 51 such units. The email confirmed an analyst report earlier on Thursday that sent GE’s stock lower. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)