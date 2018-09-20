FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 20, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

General Electric confirms blade problem at new Texas power plant

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday that it had discovered a problem with a turbine blade at an electrical power plant in Texas owned by Exelon Corp .

General Electric said in an email to Reuters that the problem was discovered a few weeks ago in a GE HA-class turbine at Exelon’s Colorado Bend plant and that it expects “the same issue to impact other HA units.” GE has shipped 51 such units. The email confirmed an analyst report earlier on Thursday that sent GE’s stock lower. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.