September 25, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's EDF halts GE turbine at Bouchain, following U.S. shutdowns

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - French power utility Electricite de France SA said on Tuesday it has shut down a General Electric Co turbine at its Bouchain power plant for one month due to a turbine blade issue that has shut down similar plants in the United States.

EDF’s move comes after GE and Exelon Corp said last week that four such turbines in Texas were halted due to a turbine blade failure. EDF said its turbine is scheduled to be offline until October 22 for maintenance and control work as advised by GE. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Geert De Clercq in Paris)

