Sept 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Friday it had identified “oxidation issue” in 9FB turbines, in addition to its HA class turbines, some of which were shut down due to the same problem.

The 9FB turbine is a predecessor to the HA class, which is critical to rescuing GE's troubled power unit.