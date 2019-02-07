Fitch cuts GE's rating outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch on Thursday cut its outlook for General Electric Co to “negative” from “stable”, citing risks associated with its power business and an expected drop in free cash flow at its industrial unit.

Fitch said declines in GE’s power business since the third quarter of 2018 and expectations for lower industrial free cash flow in 2019 magnify execution risks to GE’s asset dispositions and de-leveraging plans.

“These risks could outweigh positive developments expected through the next one to two years that include solid liquidity and lower leverage resulting from planned asset dispositions, ongoing restructuring,” Fitch said, while affirming its “BBB+” rating for GE and its finance arm, GE Capital.

GE said last year it would focus on jet engines, power plants and renewable energy and dispose of its healthcare unit and majority stake in Baker Hughes, along with other restructuring. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)