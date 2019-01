Jan 30 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Wednesday said it would consolidate its renewable and grid assets into a single business.

The move bit.ly/2DI0zJL would combine GE's grid solutions and hybrid renewables, including solar and storage systems, into the GE renewable energy business, complementing the company's existing onshore wind, offshore wind and hydro offerings. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)