April 12, 2018 / 9:44 AM / in 2 minutes

CORRECTED-GE explores hybrid deals, spinoffs in strategic review- WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to drop attribution to GE in the first paragraph)

April 12 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is exploring a public offering for one of its divisions and discussing hybrid deals with public companies to combine assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hybrid deals would leave GE shareholders with stakes in multiple public companies, the report here said.

GE was not immediately available for a comment outside business hours. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
