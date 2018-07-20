GE CEO says China tariffs could cost conglomerate up to $400 mln

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co, a major buyer of Chinese goods, estimates new tariffs on its imports from China could raise its costs by $300 million to $400 million overall before steps to lessen the impact, Chief Executive John Flannery said on Friday.

In comment on the tariffs set up by President Donald Trump, Flannery said GE imports about $2.9 billion worth of goods annually from China, roughly 10 percent of total its imports. The cost of the tariffs “could be $300 to $400 million at a gross level before any mitigating factors,” he said.