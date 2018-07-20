FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 20, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

GE CEO says China tariffs could cost conglomerate up to $400 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co, a major buyer of Chinese goods, estimates new tariffs on its imports from China could raise its costs by $300 million to $400 million overall before steps to lessen the impact, Chief Executive John Flannery said on Friday.

In comment on the tariffs set up by President Donald Trump, Flannery said GE imports about $2.9 billion worth of goods annually from China, roughly 10 percent of total its imports. The cost of the tariffs “could be $300 to $400 million at a gross level before any mitigating factors,” he said.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.