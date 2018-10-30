REFILE-General Electric says regulators expand probe into power unit writedown

(Adds dropped word “billion” in first paragraph)

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had expanded its probe of GE’s accounting to include a $22.8 billion writedown of goodwill from GE’s power division.

GE also put its first price tag on blade failures in its newest gas turbine model, which failed recently at a plant in Texas.. GE said it had set aside $240 million for blade “warranty and maintenance” costs in the latest quarter and expects to set aside a similar amount in the future.