October 30, 2018 / 12:39 PM

REFILE-General Electric says regulators expand probe into power unit writedown

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word “billion” in first paragraph)

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had expanded its probe of GE’s accounting to include a $22.8 billion writedown of goodwill from GE’s power division.

GE also put its first price tag on blade failures in its newest gas turbine model, which failed recently at a plant in Texas.. GE said it had set aside $240 million for blade “warranty and maintenance” costs in the latest quarter and expects to set aside a similar amount in the future.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
