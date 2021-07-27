GE lifts full-year free cash flow target

July 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co lifted its free cash flow forecast for the year on Tuesday, as a recovery in the aviation market is expected to boost demand for the U.S. conglomerate’s jet engines and spare parts.

The Boston-based company said it expects 2021 free cash flow to be $3.5 billion to $5 billion, up from its prior forecast of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)