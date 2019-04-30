Market News
April 30, 2019 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

General Electric quarterly profit more than triples

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - General Electric Co reported a more than three-fold rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its aviation, oil and gas, and healthcare units.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to $954 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $261 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 11 cents from 3 cents, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, GE earned 14 cents per share.

Total revenue fell 2 percent to $27.29 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below