General Electric quarterly profit more than triples

April 30 (Reuters) - General Electric Co reported a more than three-fold rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its aviation, oil and gas, and healthcare units.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to $954 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $261 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 11 cents from 3 cents, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, GE earned 14 cents per share.

Total revenue fell 2 percent to $27.29 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)