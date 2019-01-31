Company News
January 31, 2019

General Electric swings to small profit in Q4

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co reported a $666 million profit for the fourth quarter, recovering from the $23 billion charge it took three months ago as it began restructuring under a new chief executive.

On a per share basis, GE reported profit from continuing operation of 8 cents, compared with a loss of $1.29 cents per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, GE earned 17 cents per share. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

