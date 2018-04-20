FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 20, 2018 / 10:43 AM / in 2 hours

GE's profit from continuing operations surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s quarterly profit from continuing operations more than tripled on Friday, helped by strength in its aviation and healthcare businesses.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to $369 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $122 million a year earlier. [invent.ge/2F2xkip ]

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 4 cents from 1 cent, the company said.

Total revenue rose 6.6 percent to $28.7 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.