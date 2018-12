Dec 13 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Thursday said its digital unit would sell a majority stake in ServiceMax, a cloud-based provider of software used in inventory and workforce management, to technology-focused private equity firm Silver Lake.

GE will retain a 10 percent equity in ServiceMax, a business it acquired for $915 million in 2016. (reut.rs/2PAJ2Gh) (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)