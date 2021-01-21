GE shareholders urge 2nd Circuit to revive lawsuit over turbine defect

An attorney for General Electric Co shareholders asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to revive a proposed class action lawsuit alleging the company hid a serious defect in its flagship gas turbine in 2018.

Representing the lead plaintiff in the case, Julie Reiser of Cohen Milstein told a three-judge panel for the Manhattan-based court that the company knew as early as 2015 about a problem that could cause blades for its “crown jewel” gas turbine to prematurely crack, but concealed the defect by seeking to quietly work with customers to replace them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/364JOGu