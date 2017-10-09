FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Universities settle trademark suit against e-commerce site GearLaunch
October 9, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 10 days ago

Universities settle trademark suit against e-commerce site GearLaunch

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

San Francisco-based GearLaunch has settled a lawsuit by the University of California system, Duke, Northwestern and 22 other colleges and universities that had accused the e-commerce platform of counterfeiting and infringing their trademarks on clothing and accessories.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu on Friday entered a conditional dismissal of the action in federal court in Oakland, California, giving the parties 45 days to finalize their deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yzXLgE

