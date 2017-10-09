Universities settle trademark suit against e-commerce site GearLaunch

San Francisco-based GearLaunch has settled a lawsuit by the University of California system, Duke, Northwestern and 22 other colleges and universities that had accused the e-commerce platform of counterfeiting and infringing their trademarks on clothing and accessories.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu on Friday entered a conditional dismissal of the action in federal court in Oakland, California, giving the parties 45 days to finalize their deal.

