Oct 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes reported a loss in its first quarterly report since merging with the oil and gas unit of GE.

Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes was $104 million, or 24 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company did not give a comparable year-ago number.

On a combined business basis baker Hughes’ revenue was flat at $5.38 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)