Geberit Q4 organic sales rise 1.9%

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Geberit reported a 1.9% increase in organic sales during its fourth quarter, the plumbing supplies company said on Thursday, helped by strong sales growth in eastern Europe and Italy.

The Swiss company, which makes piping and ceramic products for bathrooms, reported fourth-quarter sales of 702 million Swiss francs ($727.99 million), undershooting Refinitiv estimates of 713 million francs.

When converted to Swiss francs, the company’s sales fell 1.1% from 710 million francs a year earlier. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Michelle Martin)