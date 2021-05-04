Geberit reports 14% increase in first quarter sales

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Geberit reported a 14% increase in first quarter sales, the plumbing and bathroom component supplier said on Tuesday, as building activity ramped up at the start of the year.

The Swiss company said its sales rose to 910 million Swiss francs ($995.30 million) from 797.6 million francs a year earlier. Operating profit rose 24% to 276.4 million francs from 223.7 million francs in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income rose 27% to 232.5 million Swiss francs.