Geberit reports 2018 sales rise in line with expectations

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Plumbing suppliers maker Geberit on Thursday said its currency-adjusted sales increased 3.1 percent during 2018, meeting the reduced sales guidance it gave last year as trade tensions weighed on building projects.

The Swiss company said its full-year sales increased to 3.08 billion Swiss francs ($2.39 billion) from 2.91 billion francs a year earlier, matching estimates for 3.08 billion francs in a Reuters poll.