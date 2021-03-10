Geberit says COVID-19 uncertainties make it impossible to give 2021 outlook

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Geberit said ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic made it almost impossible to give an outlook for 2021, the building materials supplier said as it reported its annual results on Wednesday.

The Swiss maker of shower toilets, piping and bathroom ceramics said operating profit rose 2% to 772 million Swiss francs ($829.84 million) in 2020, while net profit fell 0.7% to 642 million francs. ($1 = 0.9303 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)