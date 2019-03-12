Cyclical Consumer Goods
Geberit sees challenging 2019 after consensus-beating Q4 net profit

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Geberit reported higher than expected net profit in the fourth quarter, the plumbing supplies maker said on Tuesday, forecasting a challenging year due to political uncertainties.

“Italy is assessed more cautiously due to political circumstances, while a downward trend is foreseeable in the United Kingdom as a result of the uncertainty in relation to Brexit,” Geberit said in a statement.

The Swiss company reported a decline in net profit by 5.6 percent to 104.5 million Swiss francs ($103.39 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations for 102 million francs in a Reuters Data poll.

Geberit will propose a dividend of 10.80 francs, below an analyst consensus of 11.00 francs.

($1 = 1.0107 Swiss francs)

