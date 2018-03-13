Geberit sees decent construction market in 2018

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Shower toilet and piping supplier Geberit reported better-than-expected net profit on Tuesday and said it expected the overall construction industry to be“generally favourable” this year.

Geberit said 2017 net profit fell 3.8 percent to 527.4 million Swiss francs ($556.5 million) from 548.2 million Swiss francs a year earlier. The figure beat forecasts for 521 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The company, whose results are seen as reflecting the health of the broader building and construction market, in January reported its 2017 sales had risen 3.5 percent to 2.91 billion francs.