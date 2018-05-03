FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Geberit sees higher raw materials prices in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 3 (Reuters) - Geberit said it expected raw material prices to continue rising as the Swiss toilet and plumbing supplies maker on Thursday reported operating profit in line with forecasts.

Geberit reported adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortisation of 245.4 million Swiss francs ($246.2 million) for the first three months of 2018, just ahead of the 241 million francs expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

“Raw material prices are set to continue to rise in the second quarter of 2018, which will lead to figures in the first half of 2018 as a whole exceeding those of the prior-year period,” Geberit said.

This will mainly be driven by higher prices for industrial metals and also for plastics, the company added.

$1 = 0.9967 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

