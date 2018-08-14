Plumbing supplier Geberit's Q2 profit rises 64 percent

ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Geberit reported a near two thirds increase in second quarter earnings on Tuesday as the Swiss plumbing supplier overcame higher raw materials prices for plastics and industrial metals it uses in its products.

The company said net profit increased 64 percent to 171.4 million Swiss francs ($172.40 million), compared with forecasts of 172 million francs in a poll of Reuters analysts.

Sales rose to a better-than-expected 807 million francs, helped by currency effects and a positive environment in some construction industry markets, Geberit said. ($1 = 0.9942 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill)