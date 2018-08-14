UPDATE 1-Geberit expects European construction recovery to continue

(Rewrites, adding detail, analyst)

ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Geberit said it still expects the recovery in the European construction market to continue as the plumbing supplier on Tuesday reported a near two-thirds increase in second quarter earnings.

The shower toilet maker said higher sales, greater efficiencies and price increases helped it overcome more expensive raw materials prices for plastics and metals it uses in its products.

During the first half of the year, sales increased 11 percent also helped by positive currency effects, like a stronger euro, which increased the amount of francs the Swiss company received.

“In the year-on-year comparison, a positive – although still mixed – environment in the construction industry as well as successful market activities by Geberit led to this positive sales growth,” the company said.

“In Europe, the recovery should continue,” it added, saying it expected a positive environment to continue in Austria, France, Poland and the Benelux countries, although there were indications residential construction in France was weakening.

It continued to expect an easing of the market environment in Italy and a downward trend in Britain due to Brexit uncertainty affecting construction projects.

Geberit, which also makes pipes and other products used by plumbers, is seen as a signifier for the health of the broader construction industry with its products used in new-build as well as refurbishment projects.

For its second quarter, Geberit said its net profit increased 64 percent to 171.4 million Swiss francs ($172.40 million), compared with forecasts of 172 million francs in a poll of Reuters analysts.

Sales rose 10.3 percent to a better-than-expected 807 million francs.

The company said sales in Germany, its largest market, rose 3.8 percent during the first half of the year. Capacity constraints due to a lack of trained installers continued to limit growth in the country, Geberit said.

In its first full year outlook, Geberit said it expected its currency adjusted sales to rise by “around 4 percent”, up from the 3.5 percent rate during 2017. It also expects an operating cashflow margin similar to last year.

“Geberit is delivering on expectations, with sound organic growth and a slight margin improvement,” said Bernd Pomrehn, an analyst at Bank Vontobel. ($1 = 0.9942 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill)