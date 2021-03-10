UPDATE 1-Geberit says COVID-19 uncertainties make it impossible to give 2021 outlook

(Adds detail, comment)

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Geberit said ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic made it almost impossible to give an outlook for 2021, the building materials supplier said as it reported annual results on Wednesday.

“As a result of the ongoing uncertainties in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of visibility, it remains very difficult – if not impossible – to provide an outlook,” said the company whose results are an indicator for the broader construction market.

During 2020 the Swiss maker of shower toilets, piping and bathroom ceramics said it tackled the crisis by increasing its digital contact with customers and had not furloughed its workers.

Geberit increased operating profit by 2% to 772 million Swiss francs ($829.84 million), while net profit fell 0.7% to 642 million francs.

Operating cashflow rose 2.4% to 925 million francs, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization as a percentage of sales improving to 31% as cheaper raw materials and reduced spending on travel and marketing helped improve profitability.

Geberit, which had already reported a 3.1% drop in annual sales, proposed a 2020 dividend of 11.40 Swiss francs, up from the 11.30 franc payout for 2019. ($1 = 0.9303 Swiss francs)