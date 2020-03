WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy General Electric’s biopharmaceutical business, GE Biopharma, for $21.4 billion on condition it sell some assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog approved the proposed acquisition in February on condition that they sell certain assets to address monopoly concerns. The EU approved it in December.