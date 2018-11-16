Company News
November 16, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-GE Capital to sell $1.5 bln portfolio of healthcare equipment financing

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say GE Capital is selling a portfolio of healthcare equipment financing, not the business)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s finance arm GE Capital said it is selling a $1.5 billion portfolio of its healthcare equipment finance business to U.S. regional lender TIAA Bank.

GE’s financing arm has been divesting assets worth billions of dollars since 2015 as part of a plan to shrink itself into a smaller, more focused business. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

