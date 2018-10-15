FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 15, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zheijiang Geely Holding to issue 950 mln euro bond - Geely spokesman

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding will issue a non-rated senior unsecured and fixed coupon three-year bond worth 950 million euros ($1.10 billion) to refinance borrowing arrangements linked to its previous purchase of a stake in Sweden’s AB Volvo, a Geely spokesman told Reuters.

The Geely spokesman declined to provide any additional comments regarding the issue.

The Chinese company completed a deal to buy an 8.2 percent equity stake in the Swedish truckmaker from Cevian Capital earlier this year. ($1 = 0.8628 euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.