Zheijiang Geely Holding to issue 950 mln euro bond - Geely spokesman

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding will issue a non-rated senior unsecured and fixed coupon three-year bond worth 950 million euros ($1.10 billion) to refinance borrowing arrangements linked to its previous purchase of a stake in Sweden’s AB Volvo, a Geely spokesman told Reuters.

The Geely spokesman declined to provide any additional comments regarding the issue.

The Chinese company completed a deal to buy an 8.2 percent equity stake in the Swedish truckmaker from Cevian Capital earlier this year. ($1 = 0.8628 euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish; editing by Niklas Pollard)