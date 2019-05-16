Chinese carmaker Geely opens EV research centre in Germany

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Geely, China’s high-profile carmaker with investments in Volvo and Daimler, said on Thursday it had opened a new research and development facility in Germany to develop premium electric vehicles and next-generation mobility technology.

This is in line with the Hangzhou-based carmaker’s ambitions to build more up-market cars and improve quality. Geely did not disclose the size of its investment in the new research centre.

Geely, which operates research units in China’s Hangzhou, Gothenburg in Sweden and Britain’s Coventry city, said the new Geely Auto Technical Deutschland (GATD) facility plans to hire 300 engineers.

According to hiring posts on its website, Geely is seeking talents with expertise from lighting system to energy control.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group had said earlier it wanted to build and sell Lynk & Co vehicles in Belgium, in a push to have more global presence and was eyeing “big potential” in the European market. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)