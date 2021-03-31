Volvo Cars to review options including IPO, Geely says

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Wednesday its Volvo Cars would explore capital market options including a potential initial public offering (IPO) and stock market listing.
Geely bought Volvo Cars from Ford Motor Co in 2010. Geely’s Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile and Volvo Cars scrapped their full merger plan in February.
Geely’s revived consideration of an IPO for Volvo Cars could value the business at around $20 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.
A Volvo Cars spokeswoman said the firm would not comment on speculation.
Reporting by Yilei Sun, Helena Soderpalm and Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens
