Volvo Cars Feb sales up 12 pct as U.S. gives boost

STOCKHOLM, March 2 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Friday its sales rose 12.1 percent year-on year in February boosted by strong growth the U.S. market.

* Total sales for the month of February reached 40,930 cars compared to 36,515 a year earlier as the new XC60 and the 90 series cars continued to be the main growth drivers

* Sales in China, Volvo Cars’ largest market, increased by 11.1 per cent in February compared to one year ago

* In Europe, Volvo reported a 8.4 per cent increase in sales in February

* In the U.S. market, sales grew by 35.1 percent in February to 6,283 cars after strong sales of the XC90 and new XC60 SUVs