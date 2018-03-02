FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Volvo Cars Feb sales up 12 pct as U.S. gives boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 2 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Friday its sales rose 12.1 percent year-on year in February boosted by strong growth the U.S. market.

* Total sales for the month of February reached 40,930 cars compared to 36,515 a year earlier as the new XC60 and the 90 series cars continued to be the main growth drivers

* Sales in China, Volvo Cars’ largest market, increased by 11.1 per cent in February compared to one year ago

* In Europe, Volvo reported a 8.4 per cent increase in sales in February

* In the U.S. market, sales grew by 35.1 percent in February to 6,283 cars after strong sales of the XC90 and new XC60 SUVs

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
