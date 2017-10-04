FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo Cars sales up 11.2 pct yr/yr in Sept powered by U.S.,China
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 4, 2017 / 7:25 AM / in 16 days

Volvo Cars sales up 11.2 pct yr/yr in Sept powered by U.S.,China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Wednesday its sales rose 11.2 percent year-on year in September boosted by strong growth in major markets such as the United States and China.

* Volvo says global retail sales in September reached 53,674 cars, up 11.2 pct yr/yr

* Jan-Sept sales up 9.0 pct compared to year earlier, Volvo says on track for a fourth consecutive year of record sales

* Volvo says strong demand for the 90 series cars and the ramping up of new XC60 production continued to be an important factor in the company’s sales growth

* Saw sharpest growth in Americas among main regions, up 36.3 pct, with sales in the United States up 40.7 pct

* Says U.S. business boosted by strong sales of the XC90 SUV, the S90 sedan and the just arrived new XC60 mid-size SUV.

* China, Volvo's largest market, grew 29.8 pct in the month Source text: bit.ly/2hKIPVF (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.