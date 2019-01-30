France's Gefco confirms IPO plans suspended

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gefco IPO-GEFC.PA has postponed plans for an initial public offering (IPO) until market conditions improve, the French logistics company confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Monday that the company, controlled by Russian Railways, had suspended plans for the IPO, citing three sources.

Gefco said in December that it planned to list shares on the Paris Euronext, with sources telling Reuters that Societe Generale, JP Morgan, Citigroup, UBS and Credit Suisse had been hired to proceed with the plan. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)