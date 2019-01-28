French logistics company Gefco suspends Paris IPO plans -sources

FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Logistics company Gefco IPO-GEFC.PA, controlled by Russian Railways (RZhD), has suspended plans for an initial public offering (IPO), two banking sources told Reuters on Monday.

Gefco said in December that it planned to list shares on the Euronext market, with sources telling Reuters that Societe Generale, JP Morgan, Citigroup, UBS and Credit Suisse had been hired to proceed with the plans.

One of the banking sources said that the IPO has been postponed indefinitely.

Russian Railways declined to comment and officials at Gefco were not immediately available for comment.

Gefco’s December statement said that Russian Railways planned to remain the company’s controlling shareholder but was considering reducing its stake to less than 50 percent through the IPO.

France’s PSA Group, which holds 24.96 percent of Gefco, was considering reducing its stake to less than 10 percent, with the remaining holding subject to a two-year lock-in period.